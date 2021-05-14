Maxim Group Lowers AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $30.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

AudioEye stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,576. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. Equities analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

