McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $125,622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $89.56. 876,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

