McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

