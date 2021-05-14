Mchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $360.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $43,598.24 and approximately $360.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008353 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 62,220,200 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.