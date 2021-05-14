McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $195.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average is $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

