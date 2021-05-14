Mdex 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91.37 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00005690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $551.73 million and approximately $91.37 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.24 or 0.00604161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00234524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004982 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.73 or 0.01118074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $622.18 or 0.01227474 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

