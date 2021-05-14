MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Releases Earnings Results

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. MediaAlpha updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.12. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

