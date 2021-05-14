MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.47, but opened at $37.10. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 2,359 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $3,099,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

