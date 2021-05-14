Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Given New $9.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $7.75 to $9.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. 9,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.36.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

