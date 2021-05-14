Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target Raised to C$9.75

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DR. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE DR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.00. Medical Facilities has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

