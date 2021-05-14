Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) PT Raised to C$9.75

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.00. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$231.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

