Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 461,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

