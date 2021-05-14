Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Medtronic worth $325,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 54.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,340,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,787,000 after purchasing an additional 514,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $5,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 44,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,114. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.