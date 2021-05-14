MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.71

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as low as C$6.57. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 2,988,172 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

