MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.71

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.71 and traded as low as C$6.57. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 2,988,172 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.59.
The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
