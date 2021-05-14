Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 479.80 ($6.27) on Friday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 240.20 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

