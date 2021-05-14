Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Smead Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784,822 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 5.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $114,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.69 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

