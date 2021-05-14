Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

