Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Tops $7.05 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $7.05 million and $187,190.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,298,835 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

