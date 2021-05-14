Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $360,506.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

