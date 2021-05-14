Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after buying an additional 167,016 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 233,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $111.27 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,912 shares of company stock worth $3,609,183. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

