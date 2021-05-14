Meta 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00093487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.41 or 0.01164875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00115601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063669 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

