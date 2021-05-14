Metal Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.23 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00006902 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $228.29 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091991 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00086200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00111954 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.