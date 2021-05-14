M&G (LON:MNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $231.80

M&G plc (LON:MNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 231.80 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 231.70 ($3.03), with a volume of 1299302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.20 ($2.99).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The stock has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a GBX 12.23 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85).

M&G Company Profile (LON:MNG)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

