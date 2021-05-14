MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after buying an additional 396,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,186,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,929,000 after buying an additional 635,265 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,621,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,499,000 after buying an additional 75,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

