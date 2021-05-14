MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0070

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $946,851.31 and approximately $1,157.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00029362 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00071144 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 411,871,608 coins and its circulating supply is 134,569,680 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

