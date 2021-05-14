Michael A. George Sells 100,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 3,020,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,740. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRTEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qurate Retail by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 465,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

