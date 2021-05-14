Michael B. Yongue Acquires 669 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.5% of Michael B. Yongue’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $252.67 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

