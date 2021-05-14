Michael B. Yongue Buys 4,944 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Michael B. Yongue’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.