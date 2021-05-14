Michael B. Yongue Purchases 524 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.7% of Michael B. Yongue’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $240.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.83 and its 200 day moving average is $240.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

