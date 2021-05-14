Michael B. Yongue Sells 3,127 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Michael B. Yongue lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $223.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.11. The stock has a market cap of $435.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

