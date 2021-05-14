Michael Hsing Sells 6,723 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $3,997,988.80.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98.

Shares of MPWR traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.52. 462,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,204. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

