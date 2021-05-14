Michael R. Battaglioli Sells 5,480 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,126. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 26.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Cerner by 86.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cerner by 106.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

