Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.75. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.