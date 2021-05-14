Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

