Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $243.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.64. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

