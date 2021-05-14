Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

