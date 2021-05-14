MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 10.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) rose 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 90,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,669,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 3.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $5,380,000. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.