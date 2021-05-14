MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 10.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) rose 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 90,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,669,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.27 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $5,380,000. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

