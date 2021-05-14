Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 11,231 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

