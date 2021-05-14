Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 13,268 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 429,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 150,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

JD.com stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

