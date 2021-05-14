Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 150,671 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7,050.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,671 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.