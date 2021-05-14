Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 19,312 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period.

HERO stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

