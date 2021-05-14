Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 6,007 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCM. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 445,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.