Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 6,927 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Tenable worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,148,886.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,568 shares of company stock worth $15,843,222 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

