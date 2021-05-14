Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 460,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Qualtrics International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.82. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

