Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,724,239 RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,724,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,708,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 3.52% of RADA Electronic Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

