Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

OKTA opened at $221.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.01 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $166.65 and a one year high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

