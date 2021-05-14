Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 79,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 779,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,893,000 after acquiring an additional 61,591 shares in the last quarter.

AAXJ stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

