Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,240 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.