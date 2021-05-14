Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 593,250 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 5.63% of MediWound worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in MediWound by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MediWound by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

MDWD stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

