Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

QUAL stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

